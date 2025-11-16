Littlepage-Buggs’ 26 points lead No. 7 Baylor to dominant 99-43 win over Le Moyne

WACO, Texas (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 26 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 7 Baylor rout Le Moyne…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 26 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 7 Baylor rout Le Moyne 99-43 on Sunday.

Bella Fontleroy added 21 points for the Bears (4-0), and Auburn transfer Taliah Scott finished with 20 points and nine assists.

Littlepage-Buggs, Fontleroy and Scott became the first Baylor trio with 20 or more points in a single game since NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Hannah Gusters who did so versus Northwestern State on Dec. 18, 2020.

Peyton Dincher led Le Moyne (1-2) with 11 points, and Jessica Wangolo added eight.

Baylor was never threatened and was dominant down low, outscoring the Dolphins 50-14 in the paint. The Bears also made 56% of their shots.

They took a 13-point lead into the second quarter and stretched that to 50-19 by half. Le Moyne was held to six points on two field goal makes in that second quarter, which included a half-court heave at the buzzer from Wangolo.

That was Le Moyne’s only field goal in the final eight minutes of the first half as Baylor closed on a 21-4 run.

Littlepage-Buggs scored 15 of her points in the first quarter. She made her 12th straight shot early in the third.

Up next

Le Moyne: At Pitt Tuesday.

Baylor: Versus Iowa Thursday in Orlando, Fla.

