Little Rock visits Arkansas following Jones’ 20-point showing

Little Rock Trojans (1-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas plays Little Rock…

Little Rock Trojans (1-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas plays Little Rock after Taleyah Jones scored 20 points in Arkansas’ 80-68 loss to the Texas Tech Lady Raiders.

The Razorbacks are 4-0 in home games. Arkansas scores 83.8 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Little Rock finished 14-16 overall a season ago while going 6-9 on the road. The Trojans shot 40.0% from the field and 25.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.