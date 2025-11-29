Little Rock Trojans visit the Southern Illinois Salukis

Little Rock Trojans (2-4) at Southern Illinois Salukis (3-4) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -13.5;…

Little Rock Trojans (2-4) at Southern Illinois Salukis (3-4)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -13.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on Little Rock in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Salukis have gone 2-0 at home. Southern Illinois averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Trojans are 1-4 on the road. Little Rock is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

Southern Illinois is shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 49.1% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Southern Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Steffe is shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging seven points. Quel’Ron House is shooting 52.3% and averaging 16.6 points.

Johnathan Lawson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Cameron Wallace is averaging 12.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

