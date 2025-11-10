Little Rock Trojans to visit Milwaukee Panthers Monday

Little Rock Trojans (1-0) at Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3.5; over/under is…

Little Rock Trojans (1-0) at Milwaukee Panthers (1-1)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays Little Rock.

Milwaukee went 21-11 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Panthers averaged 14.3 assists per game on 28.3 made field goals last season.

Little Rock went 13-9 in OVC play and 9-7 on the road a season ago. The Trojans averaged 9.0 steals, 5.2 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

