Little Rock faces Murray State following Wallace’s 20-point game

Little Rock Trojans (2-2) at Murray State Racers (3-1)

Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -14.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits Murray State after Cameron Wallace scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 68-62 victory over the Ball State Cardinals.

Murray State went 16-17 overall a season ago while going 7-5 at home. The Racers gave up 69.2 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

Little Rock finished 13-9 in OVC action and 9-7 on the road a season ago. The Trojans gave up 67.2 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

