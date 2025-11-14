Little Rock faces Ball State for non-conference matchup

Little Rock Trojans (1-2) at Ball State Cardinals (2-1) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes…

Little Rock Trojans (1-2) at Ball State Cardinals (2-1)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes on Ball State for a non-conference matchup.

Ball State finished 14-17 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Cardinals gave up 74.2 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

Little Rock finished 9-7 on the road and 19-14 overall last season. The Trojans averaged 13.5 assists per game on 25.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.