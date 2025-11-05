Little Rock defeats Arkansas Baptist 92-63

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Johnathan Lawson, Cameron Wallace and Tuongthach Gatkek all scored 17 points to help Little Rock…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Johnathan Lawson, Cameron Wallace and Tuongthach Gatkek all scored 17 points to help Little Rock defeat Arkansas Baptist 92-63 on Tuesday.

Lawson also contributed eight rebounds and five assists for the Trojans. Wallace added seven rebounds. Gatkek shot 7 of 12 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line.

Christopher Hood led the way for the Buffaloes with 17 points. Lequan Washington added 14 points and two steals for Arkansas Baptist. Sherod Dent Jr. also had 11 points.

