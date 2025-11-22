Lipscomb knocks off Western Carolina 83-62

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grant Asman’s 22 points helped Lipscomb defeat Western Carolina 83-62 on Saturday. Asman shot 9 for…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grant Asman’s 22 points helped Lipscomb defeat Western Carolina 83-62 on Saturday.

Asman shot 9 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Bisons (2-4). Ethan Duncan scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Ross Candelino had 12 points and shot 4 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc.

The Catamounts (3-3) were led by Julien Soumaoro, who posted 15 points. Tahlan Pettway added 12 points and Cord Stansberry recorded 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.