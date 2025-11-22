Lipscomb hosts Stansberry and Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-2) at Lipscomb Bisons (1-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -3.5; over/under…

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-2) at Lipscomb Bisons (1-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes on Lipscomb after Cord Stansberry scored 29 points in Western Carolina’s 80-73 win against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Bisons have gone 1-0 in home games. Lipscomb is second in the ASUN with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Ross Candelino averaging 2.6.

The Catamounts have gone 0-2 away from home. Western Carolina is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

Lipscomb averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Lipscomb allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candelino is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.4 points for the Bisons. Grant Asman is averaging 11.8 points.

Stansberry is averaging 17 points for the Catamounts. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 14.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

