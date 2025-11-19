Live Radio
Lipscomb faces Belmont on 3-game road skid

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 4:24 AM

Lipscomb Bisons (1-3) at Belmont Bruins (3-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -13.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb travels to Belmont looking to break its three-game road slide.

Belmont went 22-11 overall last season while going 11-5 at home. The Bruins averaged 79.3 points per game last season, 32.4 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

Lipscomb finished 17-4 in ASUN games and 10-6 on the road last season. The Bisons gave up 67.7 points per game while committing 12.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

