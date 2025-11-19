Lipscomb faces Belmont on 3-game road skid

Lipscomb Bisons (1-3) at Belmont Bruins (3-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -13.5; over/under is…

Lipscomb Bisons (1-3) at Belmont Bruins (3-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -13.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb travels to Belmont looking to break its three-game road slide.

Belmont went 22-11 overall last season while going 11-5 at home. The Bruins averaged 79.3 points per game last season, 32.4 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

Lipscomb finished 17-4 in ASUN games and 10-6 on the road last season. The Bisons gave up 67.7 points per game while committing 12.5 fouls last season.

