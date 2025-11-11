Lindsey scores 19, Albany knocks off SUNY-Delhi 115-52

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Amir Lindsey scored 19 points as Albany beat SUNY-Delhi 115-52 on Tuesday. Lindsey added seven assists…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Amir Lindsey scored 19 points as Albany beat SUNY-Delhi 115-52 on Tuesday.

Lindsey added seven assists for the Great Danes (1-2). Zach Matulu scored 17 points, shooting 7 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Miles Rose finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

The Broncos were led in scoring by Kai Harvey, who finished with nine points. Giovanni Germain added eight points, and Noah Colin had seven points and five steals.

