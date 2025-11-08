Lindsey leads Albany (NY) against UMass after 20-point outing

Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) at UMass Minutemen (0-1) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -8;…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) at UMass Minutemen (0-1)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -8; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) visits UMass after Amir Lindsey scored 20 points in Albany (NY)’s 80-53 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

UMass finished 12-20 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The Minutemen averaged 12.9 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

Albany (NY) finished 17-16 overall last season while going 8-8 on the road. The Great Danes averaged 12.5 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.