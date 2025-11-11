Lindsay leads Villanova against Sacred Heart after 25-point outing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-1) at Villanova Wildcats (1-1) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -19.5;…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-1) at Villanova Wildcats (1-1)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -19.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Sacred Heart after Bryce Lindsay scored 25 points in Villanova’s 94-74 victory over the Queens Royals.

Villanova went 21-15 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats shot 46.0% from the field and 39.0% from 3-point range last season.

Sacred Heart finished 15-18 overall with a 5-11 record on the road last season. The Pioneers allowed opponents to score 75.2 points per game and shot 44.0% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.