Lindsay leads Villanova against Queens after 22-point outing

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 5:08 AM

Queens Royals (1-1) at Villanova Wildcats (0-1)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Queens after Bryce Lindsay scored 22 points in Villanova’s 71-66 loss to the BYU Cougars.

Villanova finished 14-3 at home last season while going 21-15 overall. The Wildcats shot 46.0% from the field and 39.0% from 3-point range last season.

Queens finished 9-9 on the road and 20-15 overall last season. The Royals averaged 76.7 points per game last season, 14.1 from the free-throw line and 27.6 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

