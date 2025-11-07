Lindsay leads Villanova against Queens after 22-point outing

Queens Royals (1-1) at Villanova Wildcats (0-1) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Queens after…

Queens Royals (1-1) at Villanova Wildcats (0-1)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Queens after Bryce Lindsay scored 22 points in Villanova’s 71-66 loss to the BYU Cougars.

Villanova finished 14-3 at home last season while going 21-15 overall. The Wildcats shot 46.0% from the field and 39.0% from 3-point range last season.

Queens finished 9-9 on the road and 20-15 overall last season. The Royals averaged 76.7 points per game last season, 14.1 from the free-throw line and 27.6 from beyond the arc.

