Lindsay leads Villanova against Duquesne after 27-point performance

Duquesne Dukes (3-0) at Villanova Wildcats (2-1)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova faces Duquesne after Bryce Lindsay scored 27 points in Villanova’s 94-60 victory against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

Villanova finished 14-3 at home a season ago while going 21-15 overall. The Wildcats shot 46.0% from the field and 39.0% from 3-point range last season.

Duquesne finished 8-10 in A-10 play and 2-8 on the road a season ago. The Dukes averaged 7.0 steals, 4.3 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

