Lindenwood travels to Saint Louis for non-conference matchup

Lindenwood Lions (1-1) at Saint Louis Billikens (2-0)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis and Lindenwood play in non-conference action.

Saint Louis went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Billikens averaged 6.4 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Lindenwood finished 16-17 overall with a 3-12 record on the road last season. The Lions averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 14.6 on free throws and 17.4 from beyond the arc.

