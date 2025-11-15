Lindenwood takes on Alabama A&M following Jones’ 30-point outing

Lindenwood Lions (1-3) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-1) Huntsville, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits Alabama A&M…

Lindenwood Lions (1-3) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-1)

Huntsville, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits Alabama A&M after Jadis Jones’ 30-point showing in Lindenwood’s 83-77 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

Alabama A&M went 8-9 at home a season ago while going 10-22 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second-chance points and 3.2 bench points last season.

Lindenwood finished 16-17 overall with a 3-12 record on the road a season ago. The Lions averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 14.6 on free throws and 17.4 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.