Lindenwood takes on Alabama A&M following Jones’ 30-point outing

Lindenwood Lions (1-3) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-1)
Huntsville, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits Alabama A&M after Jadis Jones’ 30-point showing in Lindenwood’s 83-77 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.
Alabama A&M went 8-9 at home a season ago while going 10-22 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second-chance points and 3.2 bench points last season.
Lindenwood finished 16-17 overall with a 3-12 record on the road a season ago. The Lions averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 14.6 on free throws and 17.4 from deep.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
