Lindenwood plays Saint Louis for non-conference showdown

Lindenwood Lions (1-1) at Saint Louis Billikens (2-0)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -23.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces Lindenwood in non-conference play.

Saint Louis finished 19-15 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Billikens allowed opponents to score 71.3 points per game and shoot 42.2% from the field last season.

Lindenwood finished 3-12 on the road and 16-17 overall last season. The Lions averaged 71.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.3 last season.

