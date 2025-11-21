Lindenwood (MO) visits Omaha after Olsen’s 23-point showing

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (3-1) at Omaha Mavericks (1-5) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts Lindenwood (MO)…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (3-1) at Omaha Mavericks (1-5)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts Lindenwood (MO) after Cora Olsen scored 23 points in Omaha’s 82-73 loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Mavericks have gone 1-1 in home games. Omaha ranks eighth in the Summit in team defense, giving up 78.7 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

Lindenwood (MO) finished 17-5 in OVC action and 8-8 on the road last season. The Lions allowed opponents to score 65.1 points per game and shot 40.5% from the field last season.

