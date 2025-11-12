Lindenwood (MO) hosts Oral Roberts after Brueggemann’s 20-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-1) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (1-1) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-1) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (1-1)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) hosts Oral Roberts after Ellie Brueggemann scored 20 points in Lindenwood (MO)’s 76-63 loss to the Baylor Bears.

Lindenwood (MO) went 23-11 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lions averaged 69.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.1 last season.

Oral Roberts went 24-9 overall with an 8-7 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Eagles averaged 82.9 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 17.8 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

