Lindenwood (MO) and UMKC meet in non-conference showdown

UMKC Roos (1-2) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-1)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC plays Lindenwood (MO) for a non-conference matchup.

Lindenwood (MO) went 23-11 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Lions averaged 14.0 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.

UMKC went 12-21 overall with a 4-13 record on the road last season. The Roos averaged 65.6 points per game last season, 29.0 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 8.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

