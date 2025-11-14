Lindenwood Lions play the Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) vs. Lindenwood Lions (1-2) Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -3.5; over/under…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) vs. Lindenwood Lions (1-2)

Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -3.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood plays Charleston Southern in Huntsville, Alabama.

Lindenwood finished 16-17 overall with a 5-6 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Lions averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second-chance points and 2.3 bench points last season.

Charleston Southern finished 10-22 overall with a 4-11 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Buccaneers averaged 4.7 steals, 2.8 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

