Lindenwood earns 116-51 win over St. Louis Pharmacy

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Robert Lewis’ 19 points helped Lindenwood defeat St. Louis Pharmacy 116-51 on Thursday.

Lewis added eight rebounds for the Lions (1-1). Anias Futrell scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Milos Nenadic had 17 points and shot 8 of 12 from the field.

The Eutectics were led by Justin Coleman, who recorded 15 points. Braeden Jordan added 11 points.

