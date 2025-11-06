Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Lindenwood earns 116-51 win…

Lindenwood earns 116-51 win over St. Louis Pharmacy

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 10:48 PM

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Robert Lewis’ 19 points helped Lindenwood defeat St. Louis Pharmacy 116-51 on Thursday.

Lewis added eight rebounds for the Lions (1-1). Anias Futrell scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Milos Nenadic had 17 points and shot 8 of 12 from the field.

The Eutectics were led by Justin Coleman, who recorded 15 points. Braeden Jordan added 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up