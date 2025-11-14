Lightbourne leads Florida International against Bethune-Cookman after 21-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-2) at Florida International Panthers (0-1) Miami; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on Bethune-Cookman…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-2) at Florida International Panthers (0-1)

Miami; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on Bethune-Cookman after Denika Lightbourne scored 21 points in Florida International’s 81-56 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

Florida International went 11-19 overall with a 9-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Panthers gave up 66.6 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

Bethune-Cookman went 10-21 overall last season while going 2-14 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 9.9 steals, 3.2 blocks and 18.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.