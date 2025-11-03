Liberty wins 98-57 against Kentucky Christian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Brett Decker Jr.’s 29 points helped Liberty defeat Kentucky Christian 98-57 on Monday. Decker shot 10…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Brett Decker Jr.’s 29 points helped Liberty defeat Kentucky Christian 98-57 on Monday.

Decker shot 10 for 14, including 8 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Flames. Zach Cleveland scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 7 from the floor and adding 10 rebounds and five assists. JJ Harper shot 4 of 5 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Markell Hood and Parker Watts led the way for the Knights with 13 points each.. D’Angelo Stoxstill had 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.