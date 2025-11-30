Liberty Lady Flames square off against the Manhattan Jaspers

Manhattan Jaspers (0-6) vs. Liberty Lady Flames (4-2) Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan and Liberty square…

Manhattan Jaspers (0-6) vs. Liberty Lady Flames (4-2)

Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan and Liberty square off in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Flames are 4-2 in non-conference play. Liberty is second in the CUSA in rebounding with 40.0 rebounds. Ify Nwaobi leads the Flames with 10.5 boards.

The Jaspers are 0-6 in non-conference play. Manhattan is fourth in the MAAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Agar Farres-Garcia averaging 7.7.

Liberty is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 40.9% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Liberty gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmy Stout is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Flames. Avery Mills is averaging 14.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 41.9%.

Brianna Davis is averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Jaspers. Kristina Juric is averaging 7.3 points.

