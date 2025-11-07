Liberty hosts Charleston (SC) following Decker’s 29-point performance

Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) at Liberty Flames (1-0) Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -7.5; over/under…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) at Liberty Flames (1-0)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -7.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays Charleston (SC) after Brett Decker Jr. scored 29 points in Liberty’s 98-57 win against the Kentucky Christian Knights.

Liberty finished 28-7 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Flames allowed opponents to score 63.4 points per game and shoot 40.5% from the field last season.

Charleston (SC) finished 13-6 in CAA action and 7-5 on the road last season. The Cougars averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 15.0 bench points last season.

