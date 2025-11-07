Liberty and East Carolina to meet for cross-conference game

East Carolina Pirates (1-0) at Liberty Lady Flames (1-0) Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts East…

East Carolina Pirates (1-0) at Liberty Lady Flames (1-0)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts East Carolina in non-conference play.

Liberty finished 13-1 at home last season while going 26-7 overall. The Flames allowed opponents to score 60.2 points per game and shoot 37.3% from the field last season.

East Carolina finished 6-8 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Pirates shot 38.9% from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range last season.

