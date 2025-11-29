Liberis’ 16 lead Saint Francis past Franciscan 85-60

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Gestin Liberis had 16 points in Saint Francis’ 85-60 win over Franciscan on Saturday. Liberis also…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Gestin Liberis had 16 points in Saint Francis’ 85-60 win over Franciscan on Saturday.

Liberis also contributed 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Red Flash (1-6). Victor Payne added 15 points while going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line while he also had eight rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Ahmad Harrison had 12 points and went 6 of 11 from the field.

Sawyer Butler led the way for the Barons with 11 points. Zachary Pollaro added nine points for Franciscan. Anthony Ciola had nine points.

