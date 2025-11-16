Leye leads Auburn against Georgia State after 20-point outing

Georgia State Panthers (2-2) at Auburn Tigers (4-0) Auburn, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn takes on Georgia…

Georgia State Panthers (2-2) at Auburn Tigers (4-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn takes on Georgia State after Khady Leye scored 20 points in Auburn’s 110-50 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes.

Auburn went 12-18 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers gave up 64.7 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

Georgia State finished 10-11 in Sun Belt games and 6-8 on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 65.2 points per game last season, 12.7 on free throws and 21 from 3-point range.

