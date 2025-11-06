Lexi Blue scores career-high 18 and No. 24 Kentucky women make 17 3s in 104-49 victory over Monmouth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Lexi Blue set career highs with 18 points and six 3-pointers, Amelia Hassett had 17 points…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Lexi Blue set career highs with 18 points and six 3-pointers, Amelia Hassett had 17 points and seven rebounds, and No. 24 Kentucky made 17 shots behind the arc in a 104-49 victory over Monmouth on Thursday night.

The Wildcats started the game on a 21-1 run and Monmouth hit its first field goal, a 3-pointer, with 1:43 left in the first quarter. Kentucky closed the half on an 8-3 run for a 55-18 lead and then scored nine consecutive points to open the third.

Kentucky has started 2-0 for the 13th straight season. The Wildcats were coming off a 75-59 victory over Morehead State despite going 4 of 24 from 3-point range.

Kentucky responded by going 17 of 36 from distance against Monmouth, one short of a program record. Blue made her first six 3-pointers and the Wildcats made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Josie Gilvin made two free throws with 43.6 seconds left in the fourth to give Kentucky its first 100-point game since 2017.

Teonni Key and Asia Boone each added 14 points for Kentucky, which plays at Buffalo on Sunday in a homecoming game for Clara Strack.

Alexis Andrews led Monmouth (1-1) with 12 points.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.