Lewis leads Cent. Conn. St. against St. John’s after 24-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-4) at St. John’s Red Storm (4-1) New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-4) at St. John’s Red Storm (4-1)

New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. faces St. John’s after Kiyah Lewis scored 24 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 70-54 loss to the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

The Red Storm have gone 3-0 in home games. St. John’s ranks third in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.4 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 10-7 in NEC play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Blue Devils averaged 11.7 assists per game on 22.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.