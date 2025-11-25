Levine leads UNC Greensboro against North Carolina Central after 21-point showing

UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-4) at North Carolina Central Eagles (1-5) Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-4) at North Carolina Central Eagles (1-5)

Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro plays North Carolina Central after Jeni Levine scored 21 points in UNC Greensboro’s 94-48 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Eagles are 1-2 on their home court. North Carolina Central has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

The Spartans have gone 1-4 away from home. UNC Greensboro has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Carolina Central’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro averages 49.7 points per game, 25.1 fewer points than the 74.8 North Carolina Central allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aniya Finger is shooting 41.0% and averaging 10.2 points for the Eagles. Aysia Hinton is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Makiah Asidanya is shooting 34.3% and averaging 14.0 points for the Spartans. Levine is averaging 13.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

