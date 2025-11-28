L’Etang, Derkack lead Dayton to 84-79 OT win over Georgetown at ESPN Events Invitational

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Amael L’Etang scored 18 points and Jordan Derkack had five points of his 13 points in…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Amael L’Etang scored 18 points and Jordan Derkack had five points of his 13 points in overtime as Dayton took down Georgetown 84-79 on Thursday night at the ESPN Events Invitational.

L’Etang added six rebounds for the Flyers (6-1). Deshayne Montgomery added 13 points while shooting 4 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Javon Bennett shot 4 of 19 from the field, including 2 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Hoyas (5-1) were led in scoring by Malik Mack, who finished with 24 points, four assists and two steals. KJ Lewis added 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Georgetown. Julius Halaifonua had 16 points and seven rebounds. The Hoyas ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Dayton entered halftime up 40-31. Montgomery paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Dayton was outscored by nine points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 69-69. Derkack made 5 of 6 from the foul line in overtime.

