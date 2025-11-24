Lehigh visits Edokpaigbe and San Francisco

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-4) at San Francisco Dons (3-2) San Francisco; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-4) at San Francisco Dons (3-2)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Lehigh after Candy Edokpaigbe scored 22 points in San Francisco’s 68-55 victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Dons have gone 2-1 in home games. San Francisco averages 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-2 on the road. Lehigh averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when winning the turnover battle.

San Francisco’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than San Francisco allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edokpaigbe is shooting 58.3% and averaging 18.2 points for the Dons. Aina Cargol is averaging 10.4 points.

Jessie Ozzauto is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 14.5 points. Belle Bramer is averaging 11.2 points and 2.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

