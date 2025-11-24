Lehigh plays Marist, looks to end road skid

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-4) at Marist Red Foxes (3-2) Poughkeepsie, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh will…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-4) at Marist Red Foxes (3-2)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh will aim to stop its three-game road skid when the Mountain Hawks face Marist.

The Red Foxes are 2-1 in home games. Marist averages 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Mountain Hawks are 0-3 on the road. Lehigh ranks fourth in the Patriot League shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

Marist makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Lehigh averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Marist gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyjon Blackwell is shooting 42.1% and averaging 14.6 points for the Red Foxes. Justin Menard is averaging 7.8 points.

Nasir Whitlock is shooting 38.6% and averaging 15.3 points for the Mountain Hawks. Joshua Ingram is averaging 10.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

