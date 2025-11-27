Lehigh Mountain Hawks take on the UCSB Gauchos

UCSB Gauchos (4-2) vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-5) Las Vegas; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on UCSB…

UCSB Gauchos (4-2) vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-5)

Las Vegas; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on UCSB in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Mountain Hawks have a 2-5 record in non-conference games. Lehigh has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Gauchos have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. UCSB ranks fourth in the Big West with 15.7 assists per game led by Miro Little averaging 4.2.

Lehigh scores 66.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 72.0 UCSB gives up. UCSB averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Lehigh allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nasir Whitlock is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Hank Alvey is averaging 9.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 60.9%.

Colin Smith is averaging 15.6 points for the Gauchos. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 12.5 points.

