Lehigh Mountain Hawks play the Texas State Bobcats

Texas State Bobcats (6-3) vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-6)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on Texas State in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Mountain Hawks have a 2-6 record in non-conference games. Lehigh has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 6-3 in non-conference play. Texas State ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 34.3 rebounds per game led by DJ Hall averaging 6.3.

Lehigh averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Texas State allows. Texas State averages 73.7 points per game, 1.9 more than the 71.8 Lehigh allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nasir Whitlock is shooting 39.8% and averaging 16.3 points for the Mountain Hawks. Andrew Urosevic is averaging 13.4 points.

Hall is averaging 11.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Bobcats. Mark Drone is averaging 10.5 points.

