Lehigh Mountain Hawks face the UCSB Gauchos

UCSB Gauchos (4-2) vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-5) Las Vegas; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -11.5; over/under…

UCSB Gauchos (4-2) vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-5)

Las Vegas; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -11.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB and Lehigh meet at Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Mountain Hawks have a 2-5 record in non-conference play. Lehigh is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Gauchos are 4-2 in non-conference play. UCSB ranks fourth in the Big West with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Zion Sensley averaging 2.0.

Lehigh averages 66.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 72.0 UCSB allows. UCSB averages 11.1 more points per game (82.8) than Lehigh allows (71.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nasir Whitlock is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Hank Alvey is averaging 9.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 60.9%.

Colin Smith is shooting 53.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 15.6 points. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 12.5 points and 3.2 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.