Lehigh hosts Vermont following Hanson’s 20-point showing

Vermont Catamounts (3-0) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-2)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on Lehigh after Keira Hanson scored 20 points in Vermont’s 73-55 victory over the Buffalo Bulls.

Lehigh went 27-7 overall with a 17-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mountain Hawks averaged 68.4 points per game last season, 30.5 in the paint, 18.9 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

Vermont went 7-9 on the road and 21-13 overall last season. The Catamounts averaged 60.9 points per game last season, 7.6 on free throws and 16.2 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

