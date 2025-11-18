Live Radio
Lehigh hosts Drexel after Baker’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

November 18, 2025, 4:46 AM

Drexel Dragons (4-0) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-3)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel faces Lehigh after Amaris Baker scored 20 points in Drexel’s 66-57 win against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

Lehigh finished 27-7 overall with a 17-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mountain Hawks averaged 68.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.2 last season.

Drexel went 4-9 on the road and 17-13 overall a season ago. The Dragons averaged 16.1 assists per game on 22.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

