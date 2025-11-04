Legend Smiley scores 18 to propel San Francisco over UC Santa Cruz 98-53 in opener

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Legend Smiley scored 18 points off of the bench to lead San Francisco past UC Santa…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Legend Smiley scored 18 points off of the bench to lead San Francisco past UC Santa Cruz 98-53 on Monday night in a season opener.

Smiley shot 7 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Dons. Mookie Cook added 12 points and nine rebounds with three steals. Venjamin Absoi scored 11.

Leo Wagner finished with 10 points for the Banana Slugs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.