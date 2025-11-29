Lee’s 26 help Lamar down Our Lady of the Lake 90-46

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Rob Lee Jr. scored 26 points as Lamar beat Our Lady of the Lake 90-46 on…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Rob Lee Jr. scored 26 points as Lamar beat Our Lady of the Lake 90-46 on Saturday.

Lee went 9 of 10 from the field (8 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Cardinals (4-2). Braden East added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Andrew Holifield scored nine points.

Barack Holland led the way for the Saints with nine points. Devontae Da Costa and Matthew Lewis added six points apiece.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.