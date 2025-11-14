Lee leads San Diego State against CSU Bakersfield after 24-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-3) at San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-3) at San Diego State Aztecs (2-1)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State takes on CSU Bakersfield after Kennedy Lee scored 24 points in San Diego State’s 91-70 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

San Diego State finished 25-10 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Aztecs averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 12.6 on free throws and 15.6 from deep.

CSU Bakersfield went 2-18 in Big West action and 1-15 on the road a season ago. The Roadrunners averaged 8.9 assists per game on 18.2 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

