Lee leads Lamar against UL Monroe after 26-point game

Lamar Cardinals (1-1) at UL Monroe Warhawks (1-3)

Monroe, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits UL Monroe after Rob Lee Jr. scored 26 points in Lamar’s 78-65 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

UL Monroe went 7-25 overall a season ago while going 5-11 at home. The Warhawks averaged 68.9 points per game last season, 27.7 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 8.3 on fast breaks.

Lamar went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 9-6 on the road. The Cardinals averaged 69.9 points per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

