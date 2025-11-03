Le Moyne wins 94-50 over SUNY-Cobleskill

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Deng Garang’s 16 points helped Le Moyne defeat SUNY-Cobleskill 94-50 on Monday. Garang added five rebounds…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Deng Garang’s 16 points helped Le Moyne defeat SUNY-Cobleskill 94-50 on Monday.

Garang added five rebounds for the Dolphins. Tennessee Rainwater scored 13 points, finishing 6 of 8 from the floor. Josiah Lee went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Bruce Wilder Jr. finished with 12 points for the Fighting Tigers. Marquay Tanksley added 11 points and six rebounds for SUNY-Cobleskill. MJ Ford also recorded seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

