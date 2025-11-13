Le Moyne visits UMass after Bettiol’s 23-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-2) at UMass Minutemen (1-1) Amherst, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -14.5; over/under…

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-2) at UMass Minutemen (1-1)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -14.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Le Moyne after Leonardo Bettiol scored 23 points in UMass’ 83-62 victory against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

UMass finished 8-8 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Minutemen averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 37.6 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

Le Moyne went 4-13 in NEC play and 2-16 on the road last season. The Dolphins shot 45.8% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

