Le Moyne visits Bowling Green following Campbell’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 9, 2025, 4:44 AM

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-1) at Bowling Green Falcons (2-0)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -13.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Le Moyne after Javontae Campbell scored 24 points in Bowling Green’s 120-65 win over the Bethany (WV) Bison.

Bowling Green finished 14-18 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Falcons averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 14.6 on free throws and 24 from 3-point range.

Le Moyne finished 2-16 on the road and 9-23 overall a season ago. The Dolphins averaged 14.2 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

