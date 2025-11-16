Le Moyne takes on Niagara, aims to halt 3-game skid

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-1) at Le Moyne Dolphins (1-3) Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne…

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-1) at Le Moyne Dolphins (1-3)

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne enters the matchup against Niagara after losing three straight games.

Le Moyne went 9-23 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Dolphins averaged 10.9 points off of turnovers, 8.3 second-chance points and 3.7 bench points last season.

Niagara went 11-20 overall with a 3-13 record on the road last season. The Purple Eagles gave up 71.4 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

