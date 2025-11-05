Le Moyne set for road matchup with the Xavier Musketeers

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-0) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Le Moyne. Xavier…

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-0) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Le Moyne.

Xavier went 22-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Musketeers averaged 78.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.6 last season.

Le Moyne went 9-23 overall with a 2-16 record on the road a season ago. The Dolphins averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.2 last season.

